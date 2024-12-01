Jansing, Flora

Jansing (Bush), Flora Sheldon "Shelley"



Flora Sheldon Bush Jansing "Shelley", age 89, passed away on November 15, 2024, in Stuart, Florida. Born on June 10, 1935, in St. Louis, Missouri, to James Smith Bush and Caroline Patterson Bush, Shelley spent her childhood in St. Louis and Dayton, Ohio, and enjoyed memorable summers in Harbor Springs, Michigan.



Shelley attended Mary Institute, the Madeira School, and Briarcliff Junior College. In 1954, she made her debut at the Veiled Prophet Ball, where she served as a special maid.



Shelley devoted much of her life to charitable causes, serving for many years as a Trustee of the Hobe Sound Early Learning Center and contributing her time generously to organizations in both Hobe Sound and Long Island. She especially treasured her time on Lake Michigan, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.



Shelley was predeceased by her beloved husband, John Curry Jansing, and her son, Robert Dun Patterson Jansing. She is survived by her three children, John Cook Jansing (Kathleen Kaier), Caroline Jansing Vohr, and Christopher Clay Jansing, as well as her adored grandchildren: Shelley, Olivia, Hollis, Tyler, and Amelia.



The family extends heartfelt gratitude to all those who provided Shelley with excellent care over the past five years.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Jupiter Medical Center Foundation and Little Traverse Conservancy would be greatly appreciated. The burial will be private. A service to honor Shelley's life will be held at Christ Chapel on Jupiter Island on December 7 at 11 am. A reception will follow at 12 noon at the Jupiter Island Club.



