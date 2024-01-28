Jansen, Kenneth Leo "Possie and Papa"



Age 90, of Centerville, Ohio passed away peacefully at his home on January 23, 2024. Ken was born September 5, 1933 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Leo & Margaret Jansen. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Karla, and his son, Matthew. Ken is survived by his children David (Kaelin), Susan (Ron), and Gretchen, grandchildren Lauren Marley (Adam), Jonathan (Amber), Joseph (Lauren), Jamie (Jennen), Ashley, Annie, Andrew, Adam, and Tucker and great-grandchildren Liam Jansen, Lucy and Zoey Marley, and many other nieces, nephews, and friends, as well as his beloved cats. After attending Latin School in his early years, Ken graduated from Archbishop Elder High School in 1949 and the University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacy in 1954. Because of his accelerated education, he was too young to sit for the pharmacy board examinations so he apprenticed at a local pharmacy in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. Once becoming a registered pharmacist, he purchased the pharmacy and served the folks of Lawrenceburg for many years. Ken dedicated 55 years of his life to serving as a pharmacist, both as a pharmacy owner and working in hospitals and community pharmacies. Above all, what he loved most was helping people. Ken was active in bible study groups at the Emmanuel Catholic Church in Dayton, volunteered for Hospice and was a lifelong donor to PBS. He loved reading at the local library, listening to his old records, playing his accordion, fishing at Indian Lake, and taking cruises and family vacations to Siesta Key, Florida. He will be dearly missed. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



