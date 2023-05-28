Janning, Vermilda

Janning (Wessendorf), Vermilda Rose



age 82, of Newport, KY, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023. Vermilda was born on January 14, 1941 to the late Rose & Gilbert Wessendorf, in Dayton. She had a passion for ceramics, and started a business called VJ's ceramics. Vermilda loved the outdoors, Florida Sunshine, Gardening, playing the Piano, and traveling. Most of all Vermilda was most passionate about providing a loving home to her children and grandchildren. She will be missed by many, leaving us with such great memories. Vermilda is survived by the love of her life and best friend of 63 years, Eugene A. Janning Jr.; her beloved children, Daughter Monica Janning, Sons, Joe (Terri) Janning and Greg (Michelle) Janning; Grandchildren Tiffany Caldwell, Britton Janning, Madison Janning, Logan Janning, Spencer Janning, Garrett Janning; five Great-grandchildren; and Sister Barbara (Don) Ferdelman. A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023 from 11-12pm at Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 1625 Calvary Ave, Dayton, OH 45409, with a funeral service to be held following at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Paws for Purple Hearts. For a full obituary please visit www.routsong.com.

