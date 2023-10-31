Janning (Nartker), Dolores Mary "Dee"



JANNING, Dolores (Dee) (nee: Nartker), 93, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hospice of Dayton, Ohio. She was born on December 3, 1929 to Rose Mary (Plaspohl) and Frank Nartker of Dayton. She was preceded in death by her loving husband John (Jack), to whom she was married for 67 years, children Larry Janning, and Richard Janning, and eight brothers and sisters. She is survived by five children, Kathy (Larry) Weldon of Independence, Kentucky, Janet (John) Owens of Centerville, Ohio, Theresa (Kurt) Schnabel of Richmond, Virginia, Tom (Diane) Janning of Waynesville, Ohio, and Jackie (Joe) Lask of Beavercreek, Ohio, daughters-in-law Donna Janning of Bellbrook, Ohio, Sherri Hensley of Centerville, Ohio, and numerous loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered by all who knew her for her kindness, warmth, love and beautiful smile. Heaven is truly receiving an angel. Visitation will be Friday, November 3 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Ascension Church, 2025 Woodman Drive, Kettering, Ohio, followed by a Mass of Christian burial. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery immediately following the service. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL is in care of arrangements. A special thanks to the staff at Miami Valley Hospital, Hospice of Dayton, and caregiver Karen Lee Myers, for providing loving care during her final days. In lieu of flowers, perform an act of kindness and "be an angel" in her memory. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



