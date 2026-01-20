Janet Turner

Turner, Janet Elizabeth



Beloved wife of the late Roger L. Turner for nearly 50 years. Loving mother of Vicki (Jack) Sulfsted, Jan (Chris) Flowers and Doug (Chris) Turner. Dear Gammy of 11 and Great-Gammy of 26. Preceded in death by parents, Howard and Alice Eiler and siblings, Connie Roosa and Dan Eiler. Also survived by numerous family and friends. Passed away Sunday, January 18, 2026 at the age of 92. Visitation will be held at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044 on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026 from 10 am until time of Funeral Service at 12 noon. Burial to follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Assoc.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com