Janet Abshire

age 69, passed away on Sunday, February 15, 2026, at Kettering-Grandview Hospital after suffering a massive stroke and heart attack, secondary to Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) and Lewy Body Dementia. She was born on March 10, 1956, in Troy, OH, at Stouder Memorial Hospital to Benjamin O. and Lucienne L. Abshire (nee Tremblay). She is survived a daughter, Dawn Hartline Troyer (Joe) of FL, daughter-in-law, Randi Hartline, Centerville, six granddaughters, Allison (Lance), Emma (Drew), Rachael (Peter), Lydia (Israel), Kayla (Scott), Abbey (Christian), and three grandsons, Harrison, Hayden, and Brandon (Emily), all of whom she loved dearly. She had many great-grandchildren as well and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and several close, lifelong friends who will miss her terribly. Additionally, she is survived by two sisters, Rosemary Jones of Troy, Judith Abshire, her twin sister, who was her caregiver for the last four years, two cherished sisters-in-law, Carolyn Abshire of Dayton, Mary Hoover of Tipp City, and two "adopted" sisters, Kay Hackett of AZ and Linda Landavazo of NC. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Joseph B. Abshire and Stephen A. Abshire, and a son, Heath Hartline. Jan retired in 2018 from Dayton Public Schools where she had been employed for 33 years as a Secretary II. Jan had been diabetic for 60 years and began experiencing T1D health issues by her mid 20's. She received a kidney transplant from her identical twin, Judy, in November 1982 and that kidney gave her an extra 40+ years of living. She was not the most compliant of diabetic patients but she had numerous guardian angels who regularly watched out for her. Her sarcastic wit, kindness, wickedly good humor, loyalty to friends and love for her family were but a few of her great attributes. She was the consummate fashionista and had watches, shoes, jewelry and purses to match every outfit. She was always pulled together, even if it did take 3+ hours. She had a great love for all kitty cats and had many during her lifetime. Hopefully, there are no litter boxes in Heaven. Per Jan's wishes, there will be no funeral, but a celebration of life is planned for spring 2026. We'll be sure to make copious "Bob-arita's" to toast her. If you'd like to make a donation to the American Diabetes Association, Lewy Body Dementia Association or your favorite pet rescue in Jan's name, it would be gratefully appreciated. Arrangements in care of Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. To leave the family a special message please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com



