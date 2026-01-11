Jan Puterbaugh

Puterbaugh, Jan



Jan F. Puterbaugh (Herrington) of Dayton, Ohio, took her last breath in the loving embrace of her husband, Donnell E. Puterbaugh, Jr., on December 31st, 2025. They shared an impressive and inspiring marriage of over 51 years that set an incredible example for their children. They enjoyed traveling with friends and spending time with family and loved ones, and both described their marriage as a blessing. Jan had an impressive career in Human Resources throughout the city of Dayton, Ohio, and left a lasting and positive impression on everyone she encountered. Jan was the most loving and compassionate mother to her children, Heath Carrier (Chris) of Cincinnati, Ohio and Heather Hatch (Ryan) of Phoenix, AZ, and doting grandma to her only grandchild, Grant Carrier. Although from humble beginnings and a challenging life, Jan lived every day to the fullest and carried herself with unmatched grace and dignity. She showed compassion to everyone she encountered, and made people feel warm and accepted. She was truly a blessing to have in our lives, and the loss of her presence will be indescribable to those she loved.



Jan was interred in a private ceremony with family at Woodland Cemetery.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 17th, 2026, at 1 PM at the Woodland Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Jan to Multiple Sclerosis Society.



