James Zimmer

Zimmer, James N. "Jim"



age 91, of Kettering, passed away on Sat., Dec. 27, 2025. He is survived by his children Brad, Brenda Gibson and Beth (Tim) Cunningham; grandsons Tyler (Jessie) and Alex (Caitlin) Cunningham; six great grandchildren Theodore, Ellie, Christopher, Charlotte, Olivia and Mary; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends on Sun., January 4, from 5 to 7p.m. at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd, Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Ascension Church, 2025 Woodman Dr, Kettering, at 11a.m. on Mon., January 5, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. For full remembrances and condolences, please visit www.routsong.com



