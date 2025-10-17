James Spiegel

Spiegel, James Edward



age 84, passed away Thursday, October 16, 2025 at home surrounded by his wife, children and grandchildren. Graveside funeral services will be at 1:00 PM, October 17, 2025, in Oak Grove Natural Burial Cemetery, 4445 US Rt 68 N, Yellow Springs, Ohio with Mary Reaman and Jen Blalock officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to House of Bread, 9 Orth Ave. Dayton Ohio, 45402. For full remembrances please visit www.routsong.com.



