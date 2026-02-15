James Spencer

Spencer, James Henry "Jim"



James "Jim" Spencer, 81, of Monroe OH passed away peacefully on February 5th, 2026. A dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Jim was born and raised in rural Kentucky where he helped his family with logging and farming. His first career was cabinet making and second was computer technology. He dedicated 30+ years to working at Armco and IBM. Jim was a talented woodworker and craftsman. He loved to fish and enjoyed many years of retirement at Watts Bar Lake in TN. He is proceeded in death by his parents Shelby & Margaret Spencer and his siblings Jean Smith, Kenneth Spencer, Willadean Keating, Susan Davis, and Daymon Spencer. He is survived by his wife Becky Tallman Spencer, and his children Steve (Julie) and Kristie (Geoff) and grandchildren, Zachary (Olivia), Emily (Kohya), Cassidy, Brian and Ty.



A Celebration of Life will take place at Mary H. Kittredge Chapel, 225 Britton Rd, Monroe at 1:00pm on February 28th. Reception will follow. Final internment of ashes will be at H.C. Spencer Cemetery in Rogers, KY.



