James Oldfield

Oldfield, James (Jim), age 82, Franklin, Oh. Passed away Dec. 22,2025. Born February 12th, 1943 to Vernon and Inez (Brooks) Oldfield in Hazel Green, Ky. He graduated from Lemon-Monroe H.S. in 1962. He entered the army July 8,1964 stationed in Germany during the Viet Nam war. When he returned to the U.S in 1966. He was employed by Monsanto Research Corp/Mound Plant, Miamisburg, OH for over 27 yrs, 1967 to 1994.



Jim loved and helped his family all his life. He will be missed so much by his brother, Jerry W. Oldfield, sisters, Sharon (Doug) Miller, Neda (Jim) Gomia, and Andrea Lawson. Neda took great care of Jim for the last 5 yrs. of his life. We all did what we could to make his life bearable. Parkinson took his life way too soon. Jim is also survived and will be missed by many nieces, nephews, great and great great, all who loved their loving uncle.



Jim spent his life working on vehicles and he was an expert at it. He also loved listening to Blue Grass music, Linda Ronstadt and Wanda Jackson.



His family would like to thank his faithful friend for years, Bob Imfeld, his wonderful nurses, Donna, Jodi, Tanya, Farida and Eva and the many others who took such good care of our beloved brother and uncle.



A memorial will be held Monday, January 12th, 2026 from 2pm to 4pm at the Middletown Moose Lodge, 3009 S Main St, Middletown, OH 45042. Please join our family in saying goodbye.



