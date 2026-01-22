James Lohnes

Lohnes, James H.



Lohnes, James H., age 83, of Tipp City, died peacefully Tuesday, January 20, 2026. He was born November 25, 1942 in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Howard C. and Margaret {Massey} Lohnes. He is survived by two sons, Jeff Lohnes of Huber Heights; Doug (Tracy) Lohnes of Tipp City; two grandsons, Scott and Ryan Lohnes both of Tipp City; one sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Ron Elliott of Dayton; three nephews, Todd Phillips, Tony Phillips and Larry Phillips. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 22, 2026 at 7:00 pm at FRINGS AND BAYLIFF FUNERAL HOME, 327 W. Main St., Tipp City with Pastor Don Payne officiating. Visitation 1 hour prior to service time. A private family burial will follow. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at StoryPoint of Tipp City and Affinity Hospice for their compassionate care.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com