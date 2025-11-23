James Jeter

Jeter, James



Age 88, of Arlington, VA was born on June 24 1937 in Dayton, OH and passed away at his home. He was a successful IRS Officer. He was the only Black Member appointed to the National Treasury Employee Union Negotiating Team when the first bargaining contract was developed for the IRS. He served in the Ohio Army National Guard (1955-1975) and promoted to Captain in 1965. James was a 33rd Degree Mason in 1998 and held membership in several Masonic houses. He was preceded in death by his loving wife: Lula L. Lang-Jeter, son: James T. Jeter and grandson: Paul A. Jeter, ll. He was truly a kind, intriguing and charismatic man. Public viewing 10:00am - 12:00pm, Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH 45416. Family will receive friends at 11:00am. Interment: Valley View Memorial Gardens-Xenia, OH; Masonic Service at 1:00pm.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com