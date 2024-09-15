James, Glenn P. "Pat"



JAMES, Glenn P. "Pat"



Born July 20, 1949, Pat was the first boy born to Anna Mae (Hellner) & Glenn P. James. Born to three sisters, imagine their thrill of finally having their boy. He was affectionately known as Pat to his family & close friends. He attended Immaculate Conception Grade School and was a 1967 graduate of Carroll High School. He was a gifted art student and attended the art academy of Cincinnati. Before graduation, Pat left to backpack through Europe. When he returned he lived in Boston and Martha's Vineyard where he ran two different businesses. In the 1980's he returned to Dayton and went to Wright State to complete his B.S. degree. He retired from the City of Dayton as head groundskeeper at Kitty Hawk Golf Course. Pat was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Suzanne James, Joanne Jones, and Martha Cartwright; brother-in-law, Gary Williams. He is survived by two sisters; Marilyn (David) Duvall of Brookville, and Peggy Williams of Oregon; two brothers, John (Monique) of Florida, and Michael of Dayton; brothers-in-law, Robert Jones and Thomas Cartwright both of Beavercreek; numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass at St. Paul Catholic Church, Englewood will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 19th. Interment services to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements in care of GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, BROOKVILLE.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com