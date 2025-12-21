James Conley

CONLEY, James F.



passed away on December 18, 2025 at age 87. Jim began his journey toward his reward followed by his beleaguered guardian angel. No one was more surprised than Jim. He was born January 10, 1938. He was preceded in death by his parents Margaret & Ed Conley and is survived by his wife Lydia & 4 sons, Michael (Lori), Patrick (Sheila), Christopher (Michelle), Sean (Shannon ), 12 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, brother-in-laws Bob Stull (Cindy), Randy Stull (Vanessa). Jim was very proud of how his sons turned out but gave most of the credit to Lydia. Jim spent his career in advertising and won over 100 awards for communication excellence. He worked at Armco Steel, Triangle Advertising, and later at PMCI where he was Creative Director then VP of Creative Services. He loved the people he was associated with & always said he was lucky to be surrounded by great people. He felt fortunate to have been involved in so many interesting jobs, spending 2 years in the Air Force landing planes with radar in England and traveling all over this country in his work in advertising. Jim spent lots of time with Lydia watching their kids and grandkids play sports. He enjoyed coaching baseball, watching the Browns & cooking, especially homemade soup. For those of you who knew him, know he enjoyed an occasional beer. Special thanks to the staff at One Lincoln Park and Hospice for the great care they gave him. Family will have a private service at a later date. The WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME- KETTERING is serving the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



