James Clapper

Clapper, James B.
Age 80 of Hamilton passed away on Wednesday December 17, 2025. Visitation will be on Friday January 9, 2026 from 5:00pm until the time of service (6:00pm) at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd. Fairfield, OH 45014. www.avancefuneralhome.com
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH
45014
https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral