James Ambrose

Ambrose, James T. "Jim"



a highly respected attorney and lifelong public servant in Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on February 12, 2026, at the age of 77. Born May 27, 1948, to Anne (Neroni) Ambrose and John Ambrose, Jim grew up surrounded by a large and loving extended family who helped shape his character and deep sense of community. For more than 50 years, he practiced as a dedicated trial lawyer, known for his integrity, sharp legal mind, and steadfast commitment to his clients. Jim was deeply involved in civic life, serving on the Kettering Board of Education, as a magistrate for Kettering Courts, and as a founding member and first president of the South Dayton Knights youth football league. A gifted storyteller with a quick wit, he brought warmth and humor to every room. He loved coaching his sons' football teams, cheering on the University of Dayton Flyers and Cleveland Browns, and spending time with his cherished grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel (2100 E. Stroop Rd.) on Friday, March 6, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. until noon, with a service to follow at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul. For full remembrance please visit www.Routsong.com



