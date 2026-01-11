Jacqueline Ginn

Ginn, Jacqueline Kay "Jackie"



Jacqueline Kay Ginn, age 76, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, December 27, 2025. Jackie was a daughter of the late Alfred F. and Martha J. (Miller) Peters. She and her sister grew up on a farm in Union County, Indiana. Jackie attended the local schools and was a 1967 graduate of Short High School, where she was proud to have served as the assistant to the Athletic Director. Jackie spent her career in Dayton, Ohio in banking, having worked at First National Bank (now PNC), Gem Savings, Fifth Third Bank and LCNB. She was instrumental in establishing the commercial banking division at Gem Savings. Jackie had several passions. She loved the Indy 500, trips with her family to Siesta Key, Florida, and UD Basketball. She was an excellent cook and loved sharing her creations with family and friends. Above all, Jackie adored her family. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, and she cherished spending time with the people she loved. She was a devoted friend to so many, was the first to celebrate a victory or to offer a shoulder to cry on, took care of everyone around her and her community was a big part of her life. She lived in the same house in Kettering for over 30 years and developed strong relationships with her neighbors. Jackie was the one who always made sure friends and family got together, ensuring their relationships stayed strong and reminding those around her how much they were loved. Jackie was one of a kind – living life on her own terms and to the fullest. Jackie is survived by her two children, Chad and Katie Ginn and her grandchildren, Aidan and Wyatt Ginn. She also leaves her sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Steve Helmich; her nieces Carrie Schroeder, Amy Milligan, and Anastasia Jagalpure and many other close relatives and friends that will remember Jackie for her thoughtfulness, kindness and generosity. To say she will be missed by all who knew her is an understatement. Funeral services will be private. Friends are invited to join Jackie's family for a Celebration of Life at Polen Farm (5099 Bigger Rd, Dayton, OH 45440) on Sunday, February 8, 2026, from 3:00PM to 5:00PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jackie's memory may be made payable to the 4-H Association of Union County, Indiana, Purdue Extension.



