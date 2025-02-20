Jacoby, Sandra Jane "Sandy"



Sandra Jane Jacoby age 83 passed away Sunday February 16, 2025. She was born December 2, 1941 in Hamilton to the late George A. and Myrtle (Rueff) Jacoby. She married Allen Jefferson Shirley of Nashville, IL on September 9, 1961. Sandra graduated from Hamilton High School in 1959. She was a member of The Presbyterian Church, Rainbow Girls, and Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority. In 1969 she graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, MO with a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. She worked as a Nurse in a variety of settings for over 30 years and received a lifetime teaching credential in Nursing and Related Technologies from UCLA. Sandra is survived by two children Jeramy Shirley, Benjamin Shirley; one grandson Evan Sayer and was also survived by many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother James R. Jacoby. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home 980 NW Washington Blvd Hamilton, Ohio 45013 Saturday March 1, 2025 from 12:00pm until the time of the funeral service at 2:00pm with Dr. John H. Lewis officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.



