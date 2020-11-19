JACOBS, Richard William "Dick"



A smart man with a sensitive soul and a heart for spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ, Richard William "Dick" Jacobs, age 70, of Kettering, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 13th, 2020.



Born on December 14th, 1949, and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was the son of Loraine (Doeschel) and Richard Jacobs. Growing up with two sisters, Carol (Jim) Bussey and Lois (Chuck) Sechler, who will both miss him dearly, the family enjoyed special hiking trips, visits to historic Civil War locations, and vacations to Six Mile Lake in Michigan.



Dick completed his Bachelor's Degree at the University of Cincinnati and later went on to earn a Master's Degree from the University of Dayton as well as an additional specialized professional degree. Dick was employed as an Electrical Engineer for over 35 years by Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in



Dayton, where he had many friends and a fulfilling career that included frequent travel, giving him the opportunity to experience England, France, Portugal, and many other unique parts of the world.



Dick was most passionate about his relationship with Jesus. He enjoyed serving others, whether on a missions trip to South America or by fixing cars at a local mission, he truly wanted to be the hands and feet of Christ. He attended Washington Heights Baptist Church and was especially involved with their "Great Adventures" Program. He enjoyed the peace and beauty of nature and took great pride in growing many of his own vegetables each year. Dick's kindness will be missed by his many friends and neighbors, as well as by his family.



The family will hold private services to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. However, friends and other loved ones are invited to watch the services for Dick by sending an email to info@connerandkoch.com and requesting an invitation. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be sent to Washington Heights Baptist Church (5650 Far Hills Ave



Dayton, Ohio 45429). Please use Dick's online Book of Memories to send condolences, share stories, and upload photos of Dick at connerandkoch.com.

