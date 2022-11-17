JACOBS, Phillip Raymond



Phillip Raymond Jacobs, 75, died Sunday, November 13, 2022, unexpectedly at U. of L. Jewish Hospital in Shelbyville. A native of Portsmouth, OH, he was the son of the late Edward Charles and Virginia Alice Mullen Jacobs. He graduated from Wright State University in Dayton, OH, with a master's degree. He was a six-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a Staff Sergeant. He was retired from LexisNexis as a computer engineer and architect. In his leisure time, he enjoyed fishing, racquetball, U. of L. basketball, horses, cats, boating and working with tractors. While living in Dayton, he was a member of The Dumb Bassers Fishing Club. Following retirement, he became proficient at repairing tractors, mowers and any other mechanical equipment. He was a lifelong Parrot Head and was Methodist by faith.



In addition to his parents, one brother, Timothy Jacobs, preceded him in death.



Survivors include his loving wife, Bonita "Bonnie" Jacobs of Shelbyville; his son, Guy Jacobs (Meredith) of Lawrence, KS; his daughter, Lauren Jacobs of Tampa, FL; his sister, Linda Gilliland (Monte) of Jackson, OH; four grandchildren, Sabrina and Luke Jacobs of Lawrence, KS, and Nina and Olivia Jaramillo of Tampa, FL, and a host of other relatives and close friends.



Cremation has been selected in accordance with his wishes. A Celebration of Life Service will be planned after the holidays.



