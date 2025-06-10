Jacobs, Donald "Jake"



Donald "Jake" Jacobs, 88, of Springfield, passed away June 6th in Oakwood Village. He was born August 23, 1936, in Springfield, the son of Alf and Grace (Stout) Jacobs. Jake proudly served his country in the US Army from 1957 until 1958 stationed in Uijeongbu, Korea. He was a helicopter repairman in the 151st Chopper Division. 13th Transportation Company (Helo) ensuring that the Piasecki H21 could get off the ground. After the Army, Jake worked for International Harvester and retired from the Press Room / Department 10, in 1996. Survivors include his children; Steve (Angie) Jacobs of Urbana, Pam (Rick) Hartman and Shannon (Jesse) Jacobs-Morris of Springfield, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a sister-in-law; Judy Jacobs, He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Lyvonne, brothers; Charlie and Jim and many furry companions. Visitation will be held in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME from 5:00PM until 8:00PM Wednesday. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Zach Mays officiating. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Foundation or the Clark County SPCA. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



