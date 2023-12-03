Jackson, Walter

Walter Jackson  Age 87 of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2023. Walter is survived by his daughter, Sharon and son-in-law Dan, along with other extended family. Visitation will be held Thursday, 12/7/23 from 5  7PM, at the Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, Ohio 45014. Funeral service Friday morning at 10AM at the funeral home. www.avancefuneralhome.com

