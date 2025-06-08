Jackson-Tokasey, Ruth

Jackson-Tokasey (Suttmiller), Ruth Ann



Ruth Jackson-Tokasey (née Suttmiller)



August 6, 1931  April 14, 2025



Ruth Jackson-Tokasey passed away peacefully at the age of 93. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, the youngest of seven. Ruth spent over 50 years as a labor and delivery nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital and Scottsdale North. She moved to Arizona in 1985 and enjoyed the desert and time with family.



Ruth was preceded in death by her husbands Jim and John, her son Chris, daughter-in-law Marianne, and great-granddaughter Lilly. She leaves behind a loving family, many friends, and a legacy of care and kindness.



Please join us June 14th at Our Lady of Mercy Church to celebrate Ruth. Mass at 11:30 a.m., with a little celebration to follow in the church basement. For condolences visit www.messingermortuary.com.



