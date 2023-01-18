journal-news logo
X

JACKSON, Steven

Obituaries
1 hour ago

JACKSON, Steven Larry

Of Franklin, Ohio, originally Lansing, Michigan, died at 80. Visitation will be from 4-7 PM on Friday, January 20, 2023, at ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, Franklin. Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Woodhill Cemetery, Franklin. Condolences may be expressed to the family at


www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Anderson Funeral Home

1357 E 2nd St

Franklin, OH

45005

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
GOSE, James
2
Hagenbuch, Kathleen
3
CONNELLY, Nancy
4
Huntington, Robert
5
COX, Treva SHOEMAKER
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top