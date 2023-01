JACKSON, Robert Irwin



Robert passed away on January 2, 2023, at Kettering Medical Center. He is survived by his son, David, sister, Kathe Wiegand, nieces, Maren, Marissa, Allanah, and nephew, Jake. Services will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Glickler Funeral Home, 1849 Salem Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45406 from 12-noon until 2 PM.