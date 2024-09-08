Jackson, Kevin
age 60, passed away on August 31, 2024. He is survived by loving family and friends. Visitation 10AM-12PM Monday, September 9, 2024 at The Tabernacle Baptist Church, 380 S Broadway St. Family will receive friends 11AM-12PM. Service to follow at 12 PM. Interment West Memory.Gardens.
