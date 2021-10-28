journal-news logo
JACKSON, Jonathan "Jon"

Age 44, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021. For the last seven years, Jon was a supervisor at Costco where he was well loved by his Costco family. He also worked in several

restaurants over the years, where he was a server with many faithful return customers - O'Charley's, P.F. Chang's, and The Troll Pub at the Wheelhouse. He is survived by his fiancée

Holly Clay; parents Tom and Sherry Jackson; children Cole Jackson, Ava Jackson, Lennon Jackson, Kyle Mitchell and

Dylan Mitchell; sister Kristen (John) Manning; and niece Moriah Manning. Visitation will be on Saturday, October 30 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Avenue. Funeral services will follow immediately beginning at 4:00 pm. Online condolences may be sent to:


www.tobiasfuneralhome.com


