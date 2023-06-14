X

Jackson, Jill

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Jackson, Jill A.

age 58, passed away on June 10, 2023. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation will be held 10AM, Friday, June 16, 2023 at Trotwood Church of the Brethren, 208 E. Main St. Memorial service to follow at 11 AM. Inurnment will be held at Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Blackfork, Ohio at a later date.

