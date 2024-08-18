Jackson, Erma

Erma Jackson, age 80, passed away on August 7, 2024. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 from 6-7:30pm at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel 2299 University Blvd. Hamilton, OH. The funeral service will be Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at Second Baptist Church 1217 S. Second St. Hamilton, OH beginning at 11am. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

Funeral Home Information

Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel-Hamilton

2299 University Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45015

https://www.donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

