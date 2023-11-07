Jackson, Edward

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Jackson III, Edward

Edward Jackson III, age 78, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm Saturday, November 11, 2023 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Family will receive friends, 11 am- 12 pm. Funeral service begins at 12 pm.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Krohn, Barbara
2
Eller, Sylvan
3
Swanson, Charles
4
Kearns, James
5
Hallan, Connie
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top