Jackson, Doyle O. "Jack"



JACKSON, Doyle "Jack" 83, of Medway, Ohio passed away Monday, November 13, 2023. He was born September 9, 1940, in Rushville, Indiana the son of the late Hubert & Aline Jackson. He is survived by his children, April Jackson, Tanya Jackson, daughter 2.1, Mary Jackson; grandchildren, Joshua (April) Jackson, Taylor Haney, Amanda Jackson; great granddaughter Elizabeth Jackson; sister, Billie Jackson Sowers; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Sally, and their sons, Mark Jackson, Kevin Jackson; grandson Kyle Jackson, and seven of his siblings. Doyle was a 20-year veteran of The United States Air Force with Civil Engineer Squadron and continued working an additional 26 years at WPAFB with CES. Doyle enjoyed woodworking, gardening & spending time with his family. A special thanks would like to be extended to Rick and Judy. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, November 19, 2023, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. The funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 20, 2023, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Medway Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Wounded Warrior Project. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com





