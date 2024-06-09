Jackson, Charlie

Obituaries
2 hours ago
Jackson, Jr, Charlie

Age 100, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 401 South Paul Laurence Dunbar Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

