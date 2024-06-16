Jackson, Alvin Leonard



Alvin Leonard Jackson, age 65, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Monday, June 10, 2024. Funeral service 12 pm Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at Southwest Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1015 Liscum Dr., Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 12 pm. Family will receive friends 10 am- 12 pm. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to diabetesdayton.org. Online condolences may be expressed at houseofwheat.com.



