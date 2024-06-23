Jacks, Richard D.



Richard David Jacks, beloved son of the late F. David Jacks, was born on January 6, 1962, in Springfield, Ohio. He passed away on June 20, 2024, at the Dayton VA Medical Center. Rich was a proud veteran of the United States Army, where he served with the 82nd Airborne Division and enjoyed his many jumps. Following his military career, he had a 25-year career at Magness Ranch in Denver, Colorado, Rich held the important role of caretaker for Thunder and Dos, the Denver Broncos horse mascots. His dedication to his job was unwavering, as he faithfully attended every game alongside them for many years. Rich's commitment and love for his work were truly commendable. Beyond his professional life, Rich was a man who cherished his family above all else. Described as family-oriented, he always prioritized his loved ones and spent quality time with them whenever possible. In his leisure time, Rich found joy in woodworking and was known for his exceptional handyman skills. He took pleasure in mowing his lawn and reveling in the beauty of the outdoors. Not to mention, Rich had a special place in his heart for dogs and found immense happiness in their companionship. He is survived by his sisters, Pam (Jeff) Esterline and Beverly (James) Harris; nephews and niece, Joshua (Ashley) Esterline, Beverly (Jeff) Williams and Jaccob D. Harris; great-nieces Jasmyn Esterline, Alexis (Noah) Lewis, Emma Williams and Serenity Esterline; great-nephews Mason and Westin; as well as his loyal canine companion, Mya. Rich is preceded in death by his brother, Steven Michael Jacks and grandparents, Kenny and Thelma Riley. Rich was deeply loved and cherished and will continue to live on through the memories of those who knew him best. He will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park alongside his father. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to His Hands Extended Sanctuary, 1560 Dialton Rd. St. Paris, OH 43072 or the Dayton VA Medical Center, Voluntary Services (135), 4100 West Third St. Dayton, OH 45428. A special thanks to Jessica and her family for their loving care they provided Rich and Mya over the years. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



