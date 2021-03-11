IZOR, Maude Geraldine "Boo"



Maude Geraldine "Boo" Izor, passed away at the age of 70, on March 7, 2021.



She was born on May 25, 1950, in Middletown, Ohio, to



Joseph and Fannie (Weaver) Spencer. A tireless journalist, she served Southwest Ohio communities for over 40 years as an editor, reporter, photographer, and columnist for the



Middletown Journal, Dayton Daily News, Springboro Star Press Germantown/Farmersville Gazette and Germantown Press. She also led children and adult choirs at St. John's



United Church of Christ in Germantown and Slifers



Presbyterian Church in Farmersville.



Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Fannie. She is survived by her three daughters Gillian, Whitney (Michael Heroux), and Spencer (Malinda) and their father David Izor, her sisters Lou (David) Izor, and Pat Spencer, and



grandchildren Emmaline, Sam, Alex, Jay, John, Adrian, and Yoshi and nieces and nephews, Carey (Brian) Harpp, Chaz Soper, Joseph (Lori), Seth (Angie) Izor, Andrew (Anna) Izor and Justin (Jamie) Izor.



Boo delighted in the first snowfall and enthusiastically celebrated when Santa was on his way. Known as "Boo" or "Jeri", depending upon which by-line one read in which paper. She loved the magic of childhood and touched the lives of



countless children through local churches, schools, and



communities. Her incredible imagination, wit and humor will always be remembered through her writing.



A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 13th, at 1:00pm at St. John's UCC, 201 W. Market Street,



Germantown, Ohio. Visitation will be 11:00am – 1:00pm.



Donations may be made to the Valley View Education Foundation: "Boo Izor Journalism Scholarship Fund" through the Dayton Foundation.

