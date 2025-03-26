Ison, Linda

Ison (Kegley), Linda Lou



Linda Lou Ison, 76, of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord on March 21, 2025, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 16, 1949, in Fairborn, Ohio, the daughter of Junior and Ruby (Nipper) Kegley. Linda was a dedicated and active member of the Lighthouse Tabernacle. She enjoyed fishing, bingo, working in her church and spending time with her fam-ily. She had been employed at Ohio Bell and Walmart. She is survived by her beloved husband of over 57 years; Ova Thomas Ison, two children; Gregory (Tina) Ison and David (Ada) Ison, six grandchildren; Ashley, Taylor (Brice), Ganon, Michael (Destiney), Chasity, Tylaine (Alexander), five great grand-children; Robert, Marissca, Caleb, Raelyn and Braxton, and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceding in death by her parents and a daughter in law: Tracie Ison. Visitation will be held from 4:00PM until 6:00PM Sunday in the Lighthouse Tabernacle, 5202 Valley Pike, Urbana, Ohio 43078. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Monday in the church with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Burial will follow in Honey Creek Cemetery, Christiansburg, Ohio. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FU-NERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com