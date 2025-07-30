Ison, Jeremy Dale



- The golden child known as J.D. - of Kettering, Ohio, passed away at red dawn, on July 25, 2025, at the age of 45. Born June 16, 1980, Jeremy lived every moment like he was the last action hero - larger than life, yet always grounded in loyalty, laughter, and love. J.D. was a man of the woods, a backyard commando, and the kind of guy who could build a fire with one hand and flip a steak-um with the other. He could hunt like a sniper, fish like a predator, and camp like the last boy scout. His die hard passion for the outdoors was matched only by his love of getting together. He would often speed through rush hour to make it to his cabin for fast times, true lies, and great cocktails many times until it was daylight. He believed in living above the law, but his no retreat, no surrender attitude toward enjoying fun times with friends had many answering the question, "Who wants to go on a ride!?!?" Hickory Hills Lake was his second home filled with his second family. On a no-wake lake, he could get a pontoon to plane on the point break, but because a river runs through it, he could often be found at the back waterfalls with friends and family. He is survived by his loving mother and stepfather, Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Cohee (Phyllis), and his devoted father and stepmother, Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Ison (Sandy). He also leaves behind his brothers and their families: Mr. and Mrs. Josh Ison (Katie), Jason Ison (Kristin); stepbrothers Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Nickell (Sarah), Andy Nickell, and Ryan Cohee; and his treasured nieces and nephews: Julia, Lily, Jonathan, Hunter, Dez, and Jamie - all of whom knew that Uncle J.D. was truly top gun. A viewing will be held Friday, August 1, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM with a funeral service at 4:00 PM at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Rd, Beavercreek, OH. A Celebration of Life will follow at 5:30 PM at The Align Building, 4114 Mapleview Dr, Beavercreek, OH. Though he was taken far too soon and there will be many days of thunder until we meet again, it's no cliffhanger; his friends and family will remain bad boys for life until we meet again in the sequel.



