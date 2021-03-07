X

ISBEL, Marjorie

ISBEL (Seeger), Marjorie Bernice "Margie B"

With heavy hearts, our family announces the passing of our beloved Margie B January 26, 2021, the day before her 83rd birthday, in Madeira Beach, FL, after many health battles.

Margie grew up in Dayton, Ohio & was a Julienne HS Graduate Class of 1956. She mostly worked in administration & was a loved local bartender at the VFW Club, among others. Marge was a sweet lady with just a pinch of sass, who loved to gamble! Bingo & the Casino were a couple of her favorite places. She loved to cook, work loved animals, pray & loved her family. She had a funny and/or kind word for all. Marge is preceded in death by Her Mother, Mildred Feuer-Seeger & Father, Wilbur Seeger, Aunts Dee & Jan Dietler, Sister Sue Thompson & Grandson Jacob Isbel. Left behind & Lovingly Remembered by her 4 Children, 10 Grandchildren & 22 Great-Grandchildren; Sons Jerry (Joan) Isbel, Jeff (Debbie) Isbel Daughters Jennifer Isbel & Amy Marshall-Foley (Greg). Many nieces & nephews, friends & her absolute best friends for many years, Tom & Bea Breeden. She also leaves behind her soul mate Richard Sweeney, whom she met while in rehab. Margie B will be deeply missed by all who knew her. You may pay your last respects, Sun, Mar. 14, from 3-6pm at Down The Pike, 1603 S Alex Rd, West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

