IRWIN, Miriam Owen



Miriam Owen Irwin, survived by loving husband Kenneth John Irwin; her son Christopher Owen (Carol) Irwin; granddaughter, Jennifer Jo Irwin of Brooklyn, NY. Daughter of the late Dr. John Milton and Faith Studebaker Owen. Her brother John Phillip Owen also predeceased her. Her last years were taken from her by Alzheimer's dementia. She was born June 14, 1930. She was owner of Mosaic Press, a small publishing company she founded that produced miniature books since 1977. She left her mark on the miniature book world by being



instrumental in founding of the Miniature Book Society, an



international organization. In the latter 1960s, she served as an EMT for the Wyoming Life Squad which is now Wyoming EMS. She was one of the first women to serve in that service. She leaves behind her extended family, including the Studebaker family, which formed the Studebaker Family



National Association, near Tipp City, OH, for which she served as an archivist for many years. A service will be held at the convenience of the family. www.NewcomerCincinnati.com.

