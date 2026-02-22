Irving Johnson Sr.

Photo of Irving Johnson Sr.

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Irving Johnson Sr.
Obituaries
8 hours ago
X

Johnson, Sr., Irving Lee

Irving Lee Johnson Sr., age 84, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Funeral Service 11 am Thursday, February 26, 2026 at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 2067 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Barbara Brogan
2
Clara Bull
3
Margaret Arnold
4
Len Bisping
5
Susan Ediss