Irene McIntosh

McIntosh (Knapp), Irene M.



Irene M. McIntosh, age 91 of Hamilton, passed away at Kettering Hospital Hamilton on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. Irene was born in Eccles, West Virginia on December 22, 1933 to Jess Knapp and Virginia (Bragg) Knapp. On October l0th, 1952 in Eccles, West Virginia, she married Thurman Leslie McIntosh. Irene spent her life working to provide for her family, community, and several ministries. She ministered alongside her husband Thurman McIntosh and pastored several churches in Middletown and Indiana for numerous years. Irene is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Thurman McIntosh; two sons Thurman McIntosh Il and Charlie McIntosh; her daughter, Sandra Withrow; three brothers Harold, Franklin, and Chester Knapp; and one sister Anna Mae Radford. In her final years she lived with her grandchildren Kelly (Robert, Jaden), Tricia (Jimmy, Bradan, Brooklyn, Tayler); she is also survived by her other grandchildren, Christina (Daniel), Christina (Nick), Mollie (Jeff), Kally (Marc), Thurman III, and C.J.; and an additional 11 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, a niece Linda Altizer, and several other nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at 1:00 PM with Cecil Venters officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home.



