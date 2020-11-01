IRELAND, Frank

IRELAND, Jr., Frank T.



Passed away on October 29, 2020. A private service will be held at Lytle United Methodist Church with Reverend Brian Blankenship officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens.



Frank was born in Dayton on November 1, 1928. After graduating from Parker High School, he joined the U.S. Marines. He later went on to graduate from the University of Dayton with a degree in business administration. Upon graduation, he



immediately went to work for the CPA firm Ernst & Ernst. Frank later became treasurer and part owner of Foodcraft Management. He spent his last working years with Culligan Cincinnati. After retirement, he volunteered at Miami Valley Hospital. Frank enjoyed traveling, playing golf, family



get-togethers, and was a 32nd Degree Mason.



He was preceded in death by parents, Frank Sr. and Kathryn; son, Edwin; and grandchildren, Mark and Anne. Frank is



survived by his wife, Betty; children, Cathi (Richard) Tschirhart, David, Frank III (Kathy) and William. He is survived by 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lytle United Methodist Church or hospice. Condolences may be left in Frank's online guest book at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

