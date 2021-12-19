INGRAM, Karen Leigh



Karen Leigh Ingram, 55, of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born on February 19, 1966.



Karen was a graduate of



Sinclair College and she worked for L3 Corporation in Mason. She had been a Girl Scout Leader and always had the desire to help others succeed. She loved the simple things in life, like watching hummingbirds outside. We will



remember her for her gentle soul and contagious laugh. Above all, Karen was a loving wife, dedicated mother, and the best nana. She will be greatly missed by her husband, Michael Ingram; her children, Tara (Ernie) Elyea, Derrick (Kimberly) Dalzell, Michelle Ingram and Aimee (Tony) Castro; grandchildren, Zahne, Oliver, Evan, Sadie, Lauranna, Shaylee and Lily; God-grandchildren, George and Tameika; father, Charles Cook; mother, Barbara Cook; and sisters, Diana Cook, Julie Bailey, Kim Cook and Kelli Haverstick. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery. Memorial Contributions in Karen's name may be made to SISCA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center, 8172 Washington Church Rd., Washington Township, Ohio 45458. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

