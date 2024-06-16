Ingling, James H.



James H. Ingling, known affectionately as Jim, passed away unexpectedly in his home on June 12, 2024. Jim was born on November 9, 1952, in Springfield, Ohio. Jim dedicated over 30 years of his life in service to our country, retiring as a Master Sergeant from the Air National Guard. His commitment and dedication to his career exemplified his patriotism and sense of duty. Beyond his military service, Jim was a man of many passions. He had a love for farming that extended to tending crops and raising cattle, sheep, hogs, and goats. His expertise even took him around the country showcasing his sheep and cattle. A proud supporter of the Clark County Fair, Jim's agricultural roots ran deep. A devoted family man, Jim was the pillar of strength for his loved ones. He was loving and caring, always willing to lend a helping hand and support those around him. His mischievous side brought smiles to all who knew him, embodying the true spirit of camaraderie and joy. Jim's proudest accomplishment in life was being a doting grandpa who cherished his grandchildren more than anything else. His love for them surpassed any other joy or passion he had known. In his leisure time, Jim was an avid Cleveland Browns fan who found joy in following sports and rooting for his favorite team. Jim is preceded in death by his parents Harry and Helen Ingling; grandson, Brayden West; and nephew, Lee Augustus. He leaves behind a legacy of love and memories cherished by his surviving family: his beloved wife of 24 years, Becky Ingling; children from his previous marriage, Jami (Tara) Ingling, Jason (Heather) Ingling and Ami (Dave) Gilliam; step-daughter, Amanda West; and grandchildren, Chloe, Mia, Reese, Alyssa and Davis. He also leaves behind his sister, Linda Augustus (John Wilburn); beloved special aunt, Marie Debuty; as well as special niece, Lori Noll. Family will receive friends from 2-4pm on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at First Lutheran Church, 30 S. Wittenberg Ave. A service to honor Jim's life will begin at 4pm with Pastor Gil Santiago officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to the Clark County Junior Fair to help with 4-H by mailing to 4401 South Charleston Pike, Springfield, OH 45502 or the First Lutheran Church. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Condolences may be expressed by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





