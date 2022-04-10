journal-news logo
INGLE, Beverly C.

Age 88, passed away February 10, 2022. Beverly was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and active in many church activities. She also volunteered with the Dental Auxiliary and was a member of Twig for 20 years. Beverly was

preceded in death by her husband, Richard Ingle. They were married for 45 years. She was also preceded by a son, Mark

Ingle. She is survived by sons, David Ingle, Jim (Deborah) Ingle, and Rob (Lia) Ingle; grandchildren, Danielle, Stephanie,

Amanda, Jacob, Jessica, Adriana, Melissa, Tanner, Isaac, Piper, and Derek; and four great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday at 1:00 pm at Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Road, Kettering, 45419. Memorial services will follow immediately beginning at 1:30 pm. Burial will be in

Davids Cemetery. The funeral may be viewed via livestream at https://vimeo.com/694543371/9ece92bc8a.

