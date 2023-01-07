INFANTE, Rosemary R.



93, of Springfield, passed away peacefully Friday, December 30, 2022, in Northwood Skilled Nursing. She was born May 26, 1929, in Springfield, the daughter of Harold and Gertrude (Miller) Rankin. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary and St. Raphael Catholic Church. Rosemary spent much of her time volunteering at St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store, Interfaith Hospitality Network, The Rainbow Table, Mercy Hospital, Kuss Performing Arts Center, Summer Arts Festival and many activities at St. Mary and St. Raphael Parishes. One of her most favorite activities was dancing. She met her husband Guy on the dance floor in 1947 and they were frequent dancers for the next 70+ years. Survivors include her husband of 73 years, Guy Infante; four children, Steve Infante, Joy Infante (John Rogers), Lynn Infante and Amy Infante; daughter-in-law, Edie Infante; seven grandchildren, Marina Malone, Jamylyn Rogers, Jasmine Rogers, Michael Lucero, Daniel Infante, Jake Rogers and Joshua Rogers; three great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, Darlene Rankin, Carolyn Razzano and Roz Schoonover; brother-in-law, Peter Infante and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Joseph Infante, daughter-in-law, Jerree Infante, sisters, Jean Amato and Mildred Rankin, brothers, Harold "Sonny" Rankin and Robert Rankin and sisters-in-law, Carolyn Rankin and Marie Barr. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, January 9, 2023, in St. Raphael Catholic Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Raphael Church or St. Vincent DePaul Society. Arrangement by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

