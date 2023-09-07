Imhoff, Doris Ann



Doris Ann Imhoff, age 77 of Dayton, Ohio passed away August 30, 2023. She was born on June 12, 1946 in Hamilton, Ohio. Doris Ann was preceded in death by her mother Doris (O'Rafferty), step father William Weckesser, one sister, and one brother. She is survived by 6 sisters, 2 brothers, and numerous other family members. Doris Ann graduated from Belmont High School in 1965. Funeral services are arranged by Newcomer Funeral Home, Beavercreek, Ohio.



Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel

3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Beavercreek, OH

45432

https://www.newcomerdayton.com