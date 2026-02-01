Erter, Ilze



Ilze Erter "Sam", 76, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, January 22nd, 2026. She was born September 16th, 1949 in Karlsruhe, Germany the daughter of Karlis and Irma (Liepa) Senfelds. Ilze's life journey began in Europe-her parents where Latvians escaping the war and ended up in Germany where they met and married, after having Ilze they moved to the United States. Ilze, lovingly known by many as "Sam," devoted her professional life to public service through a distinguished 34-year career with the Springfield Police Department as a police dispatcher. Ilze is survived by her children: Eric Erter (Nancy) and Tammy Erter; a sister, Ruta Pettit; a step-granddaughter, Jessica Mehal (Dan); step-great-grandchildren: James, Josh, Addie and Jasper; a niece and nephews: Jess and Ryan Pettit; and her beloved pets, Norby and Maggie. Ilze is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Juris Senfelds and a step-granddaughter, Sara Wooten. Online expressions may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.





