IHLENDORF, Brenda S.

70, of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. She was born in Middletown on October 5, 1952, to parents, Joseph and Helen Marie (Sorrell) Tadych, both of whom proceded her in death. Brenda enjoyed boating in Tennessee and Kentucky and taking trips to the Daytona area in Florida. She also enjoyed shopping and playing bingo. Brenda devoted her time to making a loving home for her family and she will be greatly missed by her husband, Bill Ihlendorf; step-sons, William Ihlendorf & Jon Ihlendorf; step-daughter, Jody Cosby; brothers, Joseph T. (Jenny) Tadych & Todd E. (Luann) Tadych; and many nieces, nephews & other family & friends. Memorial Service will be Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Brenda loved all of her pets, especially her dogs, and to honor that the family asks that memorial contributions be made to P.A.W.S., 6302 Crossings Blvd, Monroe, OH 45050. Please sign the guestbook at



